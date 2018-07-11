'Either We'll Shut Down Taj Mahal Or...': Supreme Court Slams Centre

The Taj Mahal draws thousands of tourists from India and abroad each year. (File)

Describing the protection of the Taj Mahal as a "hopeless cause", the Supreme Court today ripped into the central and Uttar Pradesh governments for what it called "lethargy" in taking steps to save the spectacular marble monument and said: "Either we will shut down the Taj or you demolish or restore it,"

The Taj "is more beautiful than the Eiffel Tower" and could have solved the country's foreign exchange problem, the judges noted.

The top court was hearing a petition that calls for proper maintenance of the Taj, a 16th century marble mausoleum that draws thousands of tourists from India and abroad each year.

While making their point, the judges likened the famed Eiffel Tower in Paris, a tourist favourite, to a "TV tower".

"Eighty million go to watch Eiffel Tower which looks like a TV Tower. Our Taj is more beautiful. If you had looked after it your foreign exchange problem would have been solved," said the judges.

Only one monument, they said, could have solved the problem of the country. "Do you realise the loss cost to the country due to your apathy? There are so many monuments..."

The court also asked the chairman of the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) to explain violation of its ban on the expansion of industrial units in the zone.

The Supreme Court had earlier this year blamed the Archeological Survey of India for its failure to take appropriate steps to protect and preserve the iconic monument built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.