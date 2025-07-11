"They recorded Over 30 Videos": Northeast Women Stalked And Secretly Filmed At Taj Mahal

A visit to the famous Taj Mahal in Agra quickly unravelled for two northeast women when two men stalked and filmed them secretly. In a now-viral post on Reddit, the woman detailed how the two men managed to record as many as 30 videos of them, and despite being confronted, doubled down on their impudence.

"My friend and I (we're both from the Northeast) visited the Taj Mahal today, and we had been looking forward to it since forever. However, it turned into something truly disturbing!" the woman wrote on the r/delhi subreddit.

The OP said she and her friend, both dressed in kurtis and dupattas, were exploring one of the seven wonders of the world when the two men started following them.

"While we were taking pictures of ourselves and casually walking around, my friend noticed two men filming us. These disgusting men had recorded over 30 videos of us and countless photos on three different phones."

Even after confronting the duo, they continued filming the women, claiming they were capturing the monument.

"And as you'd expect, they gave us an excuse that they were just taking pictures of the monument!" she wrote.

It was only after the boyfriends of the ladies stepped in that the stalkers deleted the media content from their respective phones.

"Only then did they reluctantly agree to delete the content with us in it, which, by the way, was mostly close-ups of our faces, chests, and behinds! It was disgusting and completely dehumanising."

The OP added that the security guards did not help them and refused to take any action against the two creeps.

"Our guide told us to not "create a scene" and we didn't want to invite further trouble since we're not locals. We were also returning home the same day, and filing a complaint felt too overwhelming given how shaken we already were (and how the security personnel reacted)."

'Govt should step in'

As of the last update, the post had garnered nearly 8,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments with the majority urging the authorities to take action and ensure that tourist spots are safe for everyone.

"This is sadly a common experience for NE girls. I love exploring new places with my bf, but I hate that I feel extremely insecure and unsafe whenever I visit such a place," said one user while another added: "It's because of sh*t like this people prefer travelling to foreign countries. Politicians just sit and preach about local tourism but don't do anything to curb these issues."

A third commented: "It's high time govt should take steps to protect people's privacy at tourist spots. There are no actions against such vile creatures that's why their audacity is increasing day by day."