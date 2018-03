Two Dalit youths were tied to an electric pole and beaten up at Dhamna village in Madhya Pradesh, police said.A video clip of the incident went viral on social media yesterday.Some people from the village, which is under the Bamita police station limits, beat up Punnu Ahirwar and Chhota Ahirwar on the suspicion that they had torched a shop in the area the day before, police said. Nobody has been arrested yet in the case, said a local police officer.District Superintendent of Police Vineet Khanna said he had asked a Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) to investigate the case thoroughly.