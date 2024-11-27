On Camera, Dalit Man Beaten To Death After Dispute Over Watering Field

The group allegedly began hurling abuses at Narad Jatav, which quickly escalated into a violent attack.

A Dalit youth was brutally beaten to death by the village sarpanch and his family members in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.

The altercation reportedly began over watering a field in Indragarh village, but escalated into a fatal assault.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the sarpanch Padam Singh Dhakad and his family members violently attacking 28-year-old Narad Jatav by throwing him to the ground and beating him mercilessly.

Narad Jatav, a resident of Gwalior, was visiting his maternal uncle's house in Indargarh village. On November 26, while watering the fields, Sarpanch Padam Singh Dhakad arrived with his family members, namely Betal Dhakad, Jaswant Dhakad, Awadhesh Dhakad, Ankesh Dhakad, Mohar Pal Dhakad, Dakha Bai Dhakad, and Vimal Dhakad.

The group allegedly began hurling abuses at Narad Jatav, which quickly escalated into a violent attack. Armed with sticks, they severely beat him, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Shivpuri Medical College by his family, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The Subhashpura police have registered an FIR against the accused individuals and launched an investigation into the case.