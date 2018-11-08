On Second Anniversary, Mamata Banerjee Calls Demonetisation A "Disaster"

Mamata Banerjee said she had been describing it as a"dark day" since demonetisation was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.

All India | | Updated: November 08, 2018 11:16 IST
Kolkata: 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that demonetisation was a "disaster"for the country on its second anniversary.

"#DarkDay Today is the second anniversary of#DeMonetisation disaster. From the moment it was announced I said so," Ms Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle. 

"Renowned economists, common people and all experts now agree," she said.

