On Second Anniversary, Mamata Banerjee Calls Demonetisation A 'Disaster'

Mamata Banerjee said she was against demonetisation move since the day it was announced. (File photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that demonetisation was a "disaster"for the country on its second anniversary.

The chief minister said she had been describing it as a"dark day" since demonetisation was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.

"#DarkDay Today is the second anniversary of#DeMonetisation disaster. From the moment it was announced I said so," Ms Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

"Renowned economists, common people and all experts now agree," she said.