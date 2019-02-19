Anti-Terror Push In Focus On Saudi Crown Prince's India Visit: 10 Points

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman is expected to meet PM Narendra Modi for bilateral talks (File Photo)

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia lauded Pakistan's "efforts for regional peace and security" on Monday as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prepared to travel from Islamabad to New Delhi for a day's visit. A joint statement released in Islamabad on Monday evening said the Crown Prince and his minister "praised openness and efforts of (Pakistan's) Prime Minister Imran Khan for dialogue with India". The comment comes days after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. Livid, India has stepped up its efforts to isolate Pakistan in terms of trade and in the international community.