On Raksha Bandhan, Wife Of Soldier Killed In 1992 Got A Surprise Gift

Havaldar Mohan Singh Suner's wife was gifted the house on Raksha Bandhan

A heart-warming story of neighbourly kindness has emerged from Madhya Pradesh, where the wife of a soldier who died in a terrorist attack in December 1992 was yesterday gifted a 'pucca (concrete)' home, built with donations raised by neighbours, after having been neglected by the government for nearly three decades.

Havaldar Mohan Singh Suner, a resident of Pir Pipliya village in Depalpur district, was one of three soldiers killed in an ambush near Dalpatipara in South Tripura district in the North East, leaving behind a wife, Raju Bai, and two children.

Raju Bai and her children have lived in a ramshackle 'kutcha (mud) home for the past 27 years, surviving on a meagre government pension of Rs 700 per month.

The kutcha house Raju Bai and her family lived in for 27 years

Determined to help her, the young men of the village took matters into their hands and started a campaign to raise funds. The hugely successful appeal resulted in a new house and a massive Rs 11 lakh to help Raju Bai support herself and her family.

The new house gifted to Raju Bai by village youth

The gifting of the house was an equally touching moment - on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Raju Bai walked into her new home on the hands of her new brothers.

The villagers also have plans to install a statue of Mohan Singh Suner on the main road of the village. They have also petitioned local administration officials to rename the government school, at which they studied, after the hero solider.

