On Rahul Gandhi's 'Shoes' Charge At Amit Shah, A Massive Political Fight

Before talking about the incident, Rahul Gandhi apologised to Amit Shah (File)

Rahul Gandhi's charge today that a group of politicians from Manipur was forced to remove their shoes at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's home provoked angry reactions from the ruling BJP.

The Congress leader made the allegation in parliament while speaking during a debate on the presidential speech on government policies.

He began by demanding an apology from Amit Shah.

"I demand an apology from the Home Minister. This again represents the idea of a union of states versus the idea of a king. A few days ago, some political leader came to me from Manipur. He was very agitated. I said why are you agitated, my brother? And he said Rahul Ji, I have never felt as insulted as I have a few days ago," the Congress MP said.

"He said a delegation of Manipuri politicians went to see the Home Minister. Outside his house, we were asked to take off our shoes and when we went inside his room, we found that the Home Minister was wearing chappals," the Congress leader said in the Lok Sabha.

"What exactly does it mean? Why is it that in the Home Minister's house the Home Minister can wear his chappals but a delegation of Manipuris cannot? This is not the way to deal with the people of India," Mr Gandhi said.

Protests rose from the government benches and from BJP MPs at the allegation.

When some BJP MPs talked about "Sanskriti (tradition)", Mr Gandhi replied: "Sanskriti is that they take off their shoes and you do too. Not that they remove their shoes and you don't. Who knows what is your tradition?"

Mr Gandhi said he had proof of the incident.

"I will show you the photo, Speaker sir. This is not the way to treat the people of India. It reflects the mentality, a sense that I am bigger than you. That you are nobody. That is why I will wear my shoes and you will not," the Congress MP alleged.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused Mr Gandhi of hurting religious sentiment and "attacking India's religious traditions" by raising the topic.

Later, more BJP leaders slammed Mr Gandhi.

"We always leave shoes outside... he is completely out of his mind," said Union Minister Prahlad Joshi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a former Congress leader, raked up an old incident for which he has mocked the Gandhis repeatedly over the years.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi, those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs in the presence of leaders from Assam and then offer them the same biscuits should be the last people to talk about political decency.



"Mr. Rahul Gandhi, those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs in the presence of leaders from Assam and then offer them the same biscuits should be the last people to talk about political decency. High command mindset is Congress' be all and end all. The people of India know it well," Mr Sarma tweeted.