Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Skip Meeting To Pick New Congress chief: 10 Points

New Delhi: The Congress's top decision-making body, the Working Committee, is meeting to select a leader, giving up hopes of Rahul Gandhi rolling back his decision to quit the party's top job. The party is expected to choose an interim chief, and make a final decision only after consulting their state units. Five committees have been formed to carry on consultation with five zones. Veteran leader Mukul Wasnik, seen as close to the Gandhis, is considered a frontrunner for the post. His mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, however said she and Rahul Gandhi cannot be part of the selection , saying "there is obviously a mistake". Rahul Gandhi had quit two months ago after the party's disastrous performance in the Lok Sabha election.