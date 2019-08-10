CWC Live Updates: Congress To Choose New Party Chief Today, Mukul Wasnik Among Frontrunners

Congress's top decision making body, the Working Committee, will meet today to choose a new party president, sources said on Friday after a meeting at Sonia Gandhi's home.

Mukul Wasnik has emerged as the frontrunner for the post left vacant after Rahul Gandhi quit in May, owning responsibility for the party's national election debacle.

Rahul Gandhi has expressed that he would like to see a broad consultation involving state leaders and the Congress Legislature Party, sources said.

A non-Gandhi may be party president for the first time in two decades as the Congress Working Committee meets tomorrow. 59-year-old Mukul Wasnik, a former minister with much administrative experience, is expected to take charge at least till the organisational elections.In its 134-year history, India's oldest political party has mostly had a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family in charge. But at a time all three Gandhis are in politics, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have refused to be a part of the process.

Here are the Live Updates on Congress Working Committee Meeting: