CWC Live Updates: Congress To Choose New Party Chief Today, Mukul Wasnik Among Frontrunners

New Delhi:
Rahul Gandhi quit as Congress chief in May, owning responsibility for party's national election debacle.
Congress's top decision making body, the Working Committee, will meet today to choose a new party president, sources said on Friday after a meeting at Sonia Gandhi's home.
Mukul Wasnik has emerged as the frontrunner for the post left vacant after Rahul Gandhi quit in May, owning responsibility for the party's national election debacle.
Rahul Gandhi has expressed that he would like to see a broad consultation involving state leaders and the Congress Legislature Party, sources said.
A non-Gandhi may be party president for the first time in two decades as the Congress Working Committee meets tomorrow. 59-year-old Mukul Wasnik, a former minister with much administrative experience, is expected to take charge at least till the organisational elections.In its 134-year history, India's oldest political party has mostly had a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family in charge. But at a time all three Gandhis are in politics, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have refused to be a part of the process.
Here are the Live Updates on Congress Working Committee Meeting:
Rahul Gandhi arrives for top body meeting
Rahul Gandhi has arrived for the meeting. The CWC meeting is taking place over two months after Mr Gandhi quit as Congress president, owning responsibility for the party's national election debacle.
Senior leader AK Antony arrives for the CWC meet
Senior Congress leader AK Antony arrives for the meeting. Other leaders who have arrived at Congress headquarters are Mallikarjun Kharge, Motilal Vora, PL Punia, RPN Singh and Akhilesh Pratap Singh.
Today, the Congress Working Committee will meet first, following which the top body will divide itself into five groups and hold talks with state unit leaders to decide on the party president.
Mukul Wasnik among frontrunner, say sources
Veteran leader Mukul Wasnik has emerged as the frontrunner for the post. Mr Wasnik, 59, is expected to take charge at least till the organisational elections.
Mukul Wasnik, say sources, is seen as a strong choice to repair the Congress's organizational weaknesses with his long administrative record.
Mr Wasnik has worked in the Congress governments of PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh. He has also worked as general secretary for Sonia Gandhi.
The Congress's top decision-making is meeting at 11 am to choose a new party president. The meeting is being held over two months after Rahul Gandhi quit, owning responsibility for the party's national election debacle.