Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Skip Meet To Pick New Congress Chief; Priyanka Stays

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra entered active police politics in February. (File)

Rahul Gandhi -- whose decision to quit the Congress chief's post brought about a crisis in the party -- walked out of today's internal meeting, aiming to give the party a free hand to choose his successor. His mother Sonia Gandhi, who accompanied him, said they did not want to complicate the issue or "play favourites".

"It is a mistake that our names were added to the groups," Sonia Gandhi told reporters, referring to zonal groups that are expected to play a key role in the selection process.

Both leaders were made part of the zonal groups - formed at Mr Gandhi's suggestion that a broader consultation should be conducted before a new leader is chosen.

Sonia Gandhi was made part of the eastern zonal committee. Rahul Gandhi was named as part of the zonal committee for western India - Maharashtra is the largest state where elections will be held next.

Mr Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who entered active police politics in February, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, is however, attending the session. The 46-year-old, who was made the Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, is part of the committee for the north zone.

