On Bihar Rapes, Arrest Warrant Against Child Protection Officer's Wife

Over 30 minor girls were sexually assaulted over a period of time in Muzaffarpur shelter case.

An arrest warrant has been issued against suspended Child Protection Officer Ravi Roshan's wife Shobha Kumari Singh in connection with the Bihar's Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

The warrant came after Ms Singh had reportedly revealed the name and pictures of one of the minor victims on social media.

On Monday, three police officials posted at the Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central Jail were suspended after documents were recovered from the case's prime accused Brajesh Thakur that contained over 40 phone numbers, including that of a Bihar Minister.

After police conducted a surprise check at the prison in which Mr Thakur is lodged, they recovered the documents.



The issue of sexual exploitation was first highlighted in a social audit report submitted by Tata Institute of Social Science, Mumbai, to the state's Social Welfare Department in April.



An FIR was lodged on May 31 against 11 persons, including Brajesh Thakur, the owner of the NGO 'Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti' which ran the shelter home for destitute girls funded by the government.

Advertisement

Brajesh Thakur is the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, where more than 30 minor girls were sexually assaulted over a period of time. All 11 employees of the shelter home were arrested for harassing a number of girls residing at the facility.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, on August 11, detained Mr Thakur's son after questioning him. The investigative agency had also frozen Brajesh's bank accounts and investigated his properties and bank balance.

He has, however, rubbished all charges levelled against him by claiming that he was being falsely implicated.