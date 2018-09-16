On Marriage, Tejashwi Yadav Gets Go Ahead From 'Brother' Chirag Paswan

Tejashwi Yadav, who has received more than 48,000 marriage proposals, today said he is still waiting for "elder brother" Chirag Paswan, son of veteran Bihar leader Ram Vilas Paswan, to lead the way to the mandap.

The youngest son of Lalu Yadav had said the search for a bride for him cannot begin before elder brothers - Tej Pratap Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan -- get married. Tej Pratap Yadav got married in May.

"Chirag Paswan is coming next. He is elder to me. He needs to be asked this question first," Yadav junior pointed it out today when asked about the future at NDTV Yuva, the day-long youth conclave. "If he gets married, I can tell at home that big brother is married, now get me married as well," he added.

But Chirag Paswan confessed he does have an answer to that question, since he has "left it entirely" to his father. He, however, added, "It is true that in India culture the younger brother has to wait for the older one but if he takes too long, the younger brother can carry on".

Asked whether he would opt for an arranged or a love match, Tejashwi Yadav prevaricated. "Be it love or arranged, that is different. Everyone should be happy at the end of it. The family, the girl who is going to be involved and me," he said. The only criteria there there, he indicated, was it has to be someone "who carries the family with her".

The tag of Bihar's most eligible boy stuck on the Yadav junior, when it came out that a phone number given out by the road construction department had been flooded by proposals from hopefuls.

Confirming the matter today, Tejashwi Yadav said the number was meant to as a complaint register, where people can send photos of bad roads or anything that needed help from ythe newly launched "road ambulance" scheme.

"I did not know at first... but it was brought to my notice that there were some 48,000 proposals," Tejashwi Yadav said.