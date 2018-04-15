LIVE: Protests Over Kathua Rape Case, Unnao Case Across India Today Over the Kathua, Unnao rape cases, massive protests have been planned across India, including in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Massive protests have been planned today in cities across India, including in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore after massive outrage over the rape cases involving minors in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. The protests are set to begin today from 5 pm onwards. An 8-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district was kidnapped in January 10, while she was grazing horses. The girl was then sedated, starved and gang-raped by a group of people which included police officers. The girl's head was then bashed with a stone to ensure she died. The Kathua rape-murder case triggered massive controversy after the incident became heavily politicised. Two BJP ministers from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's cabinet defended the accused and after massive outrage , were forced to resign from the cabinet. The girl's family has now decided to ask the Supreme Court to transfer the trial to another state.In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, a minor girl tried to commit suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence last Sunday, after inaction over a complaint in which she alleged that BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her. The girl's father was then later picked up by the police and assaulted in custody, following which he died.