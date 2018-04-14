Not Just Assurance, PM Modi Must Take Serious Action On Kathua, Unnao Cases: Congress The Congress also said the BJP has an anti-Dalit mindset and just by inaugurating a memorial their ideology and mindset won't change.

The Congress also said the BJP has an anti-Dalit mindset and just by inaugurating a memorial their ideology and mindset won't change.



"We are very very thankful that the Prime Minister has spoken at least..even if he has done it after three months, after weeks of Unnao, even if he has spoken at the demand and insistence of the opposition parties like us," said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.



"But at least he has spoken. I wish he will now convert his words to deeds. We want him to take some serious action," he added.



"Mere slogans and jumlas will neither prevent, nor reduce Unnaos and Kathuas. For Dalits you can inaugurate as many memorials as you like, but the fact of the matter is you are reducing sub-plans, financial allocations, robbing them of their scholarships, you are participating in conspiracies to dilute their reservation and then you are shedding crocodile tears in the name of Dalits." Mr Singhvi said.



