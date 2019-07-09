'Congress Failed To Handle Own House': Rajnath Singh On Karnataka Crisis

"What is happening in Karnataka is Congress' internal matter," Rajnath Singh said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today accused the Congress of failing to handle the political crisis in Karnataka, terming the issue an "internal matter" of the party for which he said the Parliament was being disrupted.

Responding to remarks by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha over the Karnataka developments, Mr Singh said the behaviour of Congress lawmakers cannot be termed right in any manner.

Mr Singh, who is Deputy Leader of the House, said the Congress ngress was raising the issue again and misusing the opportunity given to it.

"What is happening in Karnataka is Congress' internal matter. But they have failed to handle the problem of their own house and are trying to disturb the proceedings of the Lower House of Parliament," he said.

Mr Singh's reaction came after Mr Chowdhury blamed the government for the developments in Karnataka, where several Congress and JDS lawmakers have quit, putting the coalition government on the brink of collapse.

The Congress had given a notice for adjournment motion which was not accepted by Speaker Om Birla.

Before Mr Singh's response, Congress and members of some opposition parties trooped out of the House.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.