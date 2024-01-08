On INDIA Bloc's PM Face, Farooq Abdullah's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Reference

"The process for seat-sharing has already started," he said (File)

The INDIA bloc was formed to safeguard democracy in the country and its Constitution, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Monday while ruling out any tussle among the constituents over the prime minister's post.

He also said the opposition bloc is considering having a secretariat of its own and a convenor.

"Nothing is going to impact the INDI alliance because our goal is to create a democratic India where the voice of the people is heard and there is a space for criticism and correction if one is at fault," the NC leader, whose party along with the Peoples Democratic Party led by Mehbooba Mufti is part of the opposition alliance from Jammu and Kashmir, said.

"We want an India where Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and others live like brothers and progress together. We are fighting for this India and not for mere power. The INDIA bloc is fighting for democratic values and the Constitution which is a sacred book given to us by our elders. We want to protect the Constitution," he added.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said a board is being formed to take a call on seat-sharing among the alliance partners and "whatever will be good for everything will be done".

"The process for seat-sharing has already started. Our intentions are good therefore, we are all thinking this time that we should have a secretariat of INDIA bloc and we should have a convenor.

To those asking who is going to be the prime minister candidate of the alliance, a leader will emerge with time who will take India forward, Mr Abdullah said.

Could anyone have ever imagined that I K Gujral would become the prime minister in 1997-98? If Atal Bihari Vajpayee can become the PM with the support of 23 parties with different ideologies, why cannot anyone else, he said.

"We have to look equally at all the citizens and ensure equal treatment to them without any bias or discrimination. India belongs to each one of us and we have to take it forward," the NC leader said.

In an apparent reference to the BJP leaders, Mr Abdullah said "they" were abusing former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru who laid a strong foundation for the country.

They are talking about the success of Chandrayaan but it was Nehru who founded the Indian Space Research Organisation and set up universities and technical colleges.

"Even needles were being brought from outside the country when Nehru took over. The food imported from outside was not even fit for consumption by animals but under former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the country witnessed a green revolution and today our food produce is being sold in markets across the globe," he said.

Mr Abdullah said his religion teaches him to remember the good deeds of the dead and ignore any wrongdoing.

"They don't accept it and all this is done for power," he said without naming any party.

