On Home Turf, PM Modi Coins New Slogan ''Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas''

PM Modi also spoke on video to women across 26 districts who are the beneficiaries of these houses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday set rolling a new slogan, ''Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas'', about his government as he gave away over 1 lakh houses to women under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (rural) scheme, calling it a Raksha bandhan gift.

The Modi government''s oft-mentioned slogan has been ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'' right from the BJP''s election campaign ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister was speaking at an event in Jujwa village in the tribal-dominated regions of Valsad district in South Gujarat after he ushered in ''e-Gruh Pravesh'' in the houses to women. Over 1.15 lakh residential units have been built at a cost of Rs 1,727 crore under the scheme.

"Our government is marching ahead on the commitment of ''Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas'' and this is why I can ask you all here in everyone''s presence if anyone has cheated you," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi went on: "I got an opportunity to talk to women across the state today who got their homes under the PM Awas Yojana. It''s a Rakshabandhan gift to my sisters in Gujarat.

"Providing over 1 lakh houses to them before the occasion of Rakshabandhan is really a satisfying moment for me," he said. The houses were "wonderful" because no middlemen were involved in there allotment, he added.

The Prime Minister said: "It is my dream, it is our endeavour to ensure that every Indian has his own house by 2022."

PM Modi even took a jibe at Congress by indirectly retorting a statement of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who had said that only a fraction of a rupee sent by Delhi reaches beneficiaries.

"Now, for every rupee we send from Delhi, 100 paise reaches the beneficiaries directly," he said.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Rs 586 crore Astol group water supply scheme for the benefit of tribal villages tucked away deep into forests of Dharampur and Kaprada talukas in Valsad district.

"There might have been several Adivasi Chief Ministers in the country in the past but it is our government that is working to reach water to every nook and cranny in the tribal areas."

He said the Astol Group Water Supply Scheme, of which he laid the foundation stone, was "glaring evidence of our commitment to provide drinking water to smallest villages with 200 to 300 houses in the tribal regions".

Under the scheme, water would be lifted from the Damanganga dam and supplied to these villages through a pipeline network.

Meanwhile, addressing students graduating from the Gujarat Forensic Science University in Gandhinagar at its fourth convocation function, the Prime Minister said the role of forensic science assumed significance as fear of detection and prosecution in courts helps contain crime in a big way.

Referring to the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill 2018, Modi spoke about the need to use latest technology to detect and solve crime.

He dedicated a newly built Civil Hospital and inaugurated a slew of projects in Junagadh district in Saurashtra region, where he stressed on the need for good doctors and paramedical staff.

"We also want medical instruments to be made in India. The sector must also keep pace with the technological advancements globally."

Before leaving for New Delhi later in the evening, PM Modi attended the meeting of Somnath Trust in Gandhinagar. The meeting, among others, was attended by former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, the Chairman of the Trust, and BJP President Amit Shah.