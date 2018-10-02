On Gandhi Jayanti, Sarbananda Sonowal Installs Tallest Flag Pole In Assam

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Mandap

Assam today paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 149th birth anniversary, with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal dedicating one of India's tallest flag poles to mark the occasion at Gandhi Mandap in Guwahati.

"Gandhiji's philosophy on non-violence, cleanliness, untouchability is relevant not only in India but also abroad. Greats like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King followed Gandhiji's philosophy to serve the humanity," Mr Sonowal said while dedicating the flag to the people of the state.

State government officials said the 319.5-ft flag pole is the tallest in the country in terms of average elevation of a city. However, it is ranked third after the one at Attari border, which is 360 feet, and another at Pimpri Chinchwad Bhakti Shakti Chawk in Pune, which is 351-ft tall.

