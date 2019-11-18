On First Day Of Winter Session, Rajya Sabha Marshals Seen In New Uniform

The Rajya Sabha is completing its 250th session this year.

All India | | Updated: November 18, 2019 13:22 IST
The new uniform resembles that of the military


New Delhi: 

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha members were surprised by the new uniform of the marshals standing next to the seat of the chairman. Earlier the marshals wore a turban with an Indian attire.

The new uniform resembles that of the military. It has some military essence with a cap, however the colour is a little different from the ones worn by military personnel.

The house which was constituted in 1952 has 245 members. November 26 will mark 70 years of the Constitution. A joint session has been summoned for the occasion.



Winter Session 2019Rajya Sabha marshalsNew Uniform

