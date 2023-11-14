On Doctors' Advice, Sonia Gandhi To Be In Jaipur To Beat Delhi Pollution

Ms Gandhi suffers from respiratory issues.

Two months after she was discharged from a hospital, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is shifting to Jaipur temporarily till the air quality improves in Delhi. Ms Gandhi suffers from respiratory problems and doctors have advised her to temporarily move to a place where the air quality is better.

The Air Quality Index for Delhi on Tuesday was 375, which is in the 'severe' category, while the figure for Jaipuri was 72, which is in the 'moderate' category, according to private air quality monitoring website aqi.in.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is addressing rallies in various states where the assembly elections will be held later this year, will visit Ms Gandhi in Jaipur on Tuesday night before heading to Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. He will go back to Jaipur and continue with his scheduled rallies in the state on Thursday.

Ms Gandhi had been admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in September after showing symptoms of fever and had been discharged a day later. She had also been admitted to a hospital in January because of respiratory issues.

This is not the first time that the former Congress president has had to move to another city to avoid the pollution in Delhi. In the winter of 2020, Ms Gandhi had gone to Goa on the advice of her doctors.