On Delhi Violence, Amit Shah Asks Police To Take Strict Action

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday dialled Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, and called for strict action in the violence two days ago that rocked Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti.

"The Home Minister was very categorical and asked them not to make any mistake while probing the matter," a senior official from the Home Ministry, who did not wish to be named, said.

Three processions were taken out on Saturday to mark Hanuman Jayanti, Delhi Police said. Trouble broke out during the third procession, for which no permission had been granted.

"They just had submitted an application to the police station and we had not given any permission but still they took out a procession," a senior officer said.

The police said as the procession, with people holding up saffron flags, passed by the mosque, the loud volume of religious chants clashed with the azaan or Muslim call to prayers. The situation blew up during an argument between the two groups - the members of the procession and those praying in the mosque.

"Ramzan is going on and in evening Muslims also offer prayers. They asked the group to lower the volume but they started shouting slogans which led to initial trouble," said another officer.

The police have registered a case under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, which is bailable offence.

Twenty three people, including minors, have been arrested in the case.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said a search is on for all the accused. "23 people have been arrested. They are from both communities. Action will be taken against any person found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion," Mr Asthana told reporters.

Many people seen participating in the clashes are missing. Three home-grown pistols and five swords have been seized from those arrested so far.

"Weapons have been recovered from both groups - the ones who were carrying out procession and the ones who were opposing it too," said a senior police officer.