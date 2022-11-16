On Congress' Gujarat Poll Promise In Bilkis Bano Case, Views Divided

Congress has promised to revoke the remission granted to the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case.

The premature release of 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case has become part of political and electoral discourse in Gujarat in run-up to the next month's Assembly polls with the opposition Congress mentioning about the episode in its poll manifesto and vowing to ensure justice to the survivor.

A section of observers and activists feel the 20-year-old issue and the latest development will help the opposition party in getting votes, while others believe it will leave no impact in the Assembly elections to be held in December 1 and 5.

In its poll manifesto unveiled a few day ago, the Congress said it would revoke the remission granted by the state government to the 11 convicts, sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008 in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case by a Mumbai court.

Following the remission, these 11 men convicted in the case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15.

Bilkis Bano was a resident of Randhikpur village of tribal-dominated Dahod district, which falls under the Limkheda Assembly seat, currently held by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kaleem Siddiqui, a prominent activist who has opposed the relief granted to the convicts, said the Congress' stand on the issue has "consolidated" Muslim votes in its favour and prevented these electors from going towards the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani, one of the most vocal voices on the episode, believes though the party's stand was necessary to assure minorities, it may not fetch votes because the issue was not raised for getting political or electoral mileage.

However, both feel the early release of convicts is not a prominent election issue in Gujarat.

According to Mr Siddiqui, the impact of the remission issue, which has now reached the Supreme Court, will be felt more in Panchmahal and Dahod districts, which have a considerable number of Muslim voters.

"The way Jignesh Mevani had raised this issue, even in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, a sentiment was built among Muslims that someone had at least raised their concern. However, Hindus see this from a communal angle. Had they considered it an issue of violence on women, the Bilkis Bano case and subsequent remission of the convicts would have become a huge issue," he said.

In September, Mr Siddiqui and other activists had organised a foot-march, "Bilkis Bano Apology Padyatra", from Randhikpur till Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to protest the early release of the convicts. However, the yatra could not be finished as the organisers did not have prior permission from authorities for the protest march.

"Since Aam Aadmi Party leaders remained silent and avoided commenting over this issue in Gujarat, common Muslims became alert as they realised that despite having several flaws, the Congress was still standing with them. Because only Congress leaders have openly criticised the BJP on this issue, both at state as well as national level," he said.

According to him, local Muslims are unhappy with the AIMIM for not doing anything concrete like the Congress.

"Earlier, it was believed Muslim votes will get divided between the AAP and the AIMIM. Even Muslims were considering to vote for the AAP for what the party was offering. But, this (remission) issue has actually played a key role in consolidating Muslim votes in favour of the Congress. Now, there is greater clarity among Muslims on whom to choose in this election," stated Mr Siddiqui.

Mr Mevani, who has repeatedly attacked the state's BJP government for premature release of the convicts, admits common citizens do not get emotionally involved with such issues.

"Can't say with confidence that this case will get us votes. And, for us, this issue is all about giving justice to someone, not about reaping political gains during polls. It is a reality that if something happens to the members of a community, you will not see the entire Gujarat coming on roads demanding justice for the victim," said the Dalit activist and MLA.

"The way I and other leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and state Congress president Jagdish Thakor, had expressed their views on this issue, the core voter of the Congress at least got an assurance that we speak on issues affecting Dalits and Muslims. And now, this issue is part of the election manifesto too," he added.

However, people living in Limkheda claim the situation on the ground is totally different from what is being portrayed in the media.

"Bilkis Bano case is not at all an issue in the election. No one even talks about it because it is a past for all of us. Both Hindus and Muslims are living peacefully in the entire region, including in Singwad village neighbouring Randhikpur," said Kalpesh Panchal, a resident of Limkheda taluka.

Sitting MLA of Limkheda Shailesh Bhabhor also claimed Bilkis Bano is not a poll issue and asserted even Muslims are in favour of the BJP.

"This is not at all an issue in this election. People are living peacefully and even Muslims of this area are in support of the BJP and its wrong to predict the Bilkis Bano case will help the Congress through consolidation of Muslim votes," said Mr Bhabhor, who has been re-nominated from the seat by the BJP.

Even the Owaisi-led AIMIM is not sure if Muslims in Gujarat will vote keeping in mind which party took what stand in the Bilkis Bano case.

"It was the Congress which has increased the stature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by raising Bilkis Bano and all other post-Godhra riot cases. Instead of making it a political issue, I want to know if Rahul Gandhi would ever raise this issue in Parliament? Can they ensure justice by just taking out yatras?" asked Gujarat AIMIM spokesperson Danish Qureshi.

"It is a fact that Bilkis Bano did not get justice. And, common Muslims do feel that pain. But, many factors influence voters and it is not clear whether they will vote keeping in mind this issue," he added.

