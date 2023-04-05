On Completing 9 Years, Centre To Highlight Long-Term Effects Of Schemes

The government will launch an extensive campaign to highlight the "Second Order Impact", sources said.

The Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making efforts to communicate "Second Order Impact" – the far-reaching consequences -- of various schemes to the people as it completes nine years in office next month, government sources have said. There are various welfare schemes of the government which have proven to be very successful, but now the "second order impact" of these schemes are also visible, which the government is trying to explain to people.

Observing "Second Order Impact" is a new and innovative approach, which shows the far-reaching vision behind the policies and schemes of the government, sources said. While the direct benefits of government schemes are often discussed, their indirect benefits are equally effective and permanent, they added.

As an example, government sources cited the "Nal Se Jal (piped water) scheme". This is the first time that crores of households got access to clean drinking water. Its immediate consequence was also that it permanently relieved women from the daily chore of fetching water from far away. Now women have a lot of time left, which they are able to use in better and creative way, sources said.

Piped water also means many diseases caused by contaminated water have been curbed, which is helping save lives of lakhs of children's lives every year. Also, a number of children who helped their mothers fetch water are able to attend schools, sources said.

Similarly, crores of toilets built across the country have not only promoted cleanliness, but also got rid of many diseases caused due to filth. More children are attending schools due to the construction of toilets. For the poor, having a toilet in the house has meant ensuring dignity and self-respect, sources said.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the government's flagship scheme bringing cooking gas connections to the poor, has not only provided crores of women with clean and safe fuel, it had also banished wood smoke from the kitchen, thereby ensuring their health and well-being, sources said.

Also, as they do not need to go to the forest now to fetch wood, they save time, which they can use for themselves and gainful employment.

The government, sources said, will launch an extensive campaign to highlight the "Second Order Impact". Six committees have been formed under the leadership of senior ministers to chalk out different programmes and schemes.

The committees headed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal have already held two meetings.