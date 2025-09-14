On CCTV, Truck's Tyre Bursts At Jaipur Toll Booth, Narrow Escape For Staff

A worker at a toll booth in Jaipur had a narrow escape after a tyre of a truck that had stopped burst, creating a huge explosion on Saturday. The incident, which was captured on CCTV cameras, took place at the Hingonia toll plaza booth number 6 when the tollman was working on a computer.

The clip shows the tollman, wearing a blue t-shirt, sitting inside the toll booth. A few seconds later, a huge explosion took place, causing the glass window of the toll booth to shatter. The window pane fell on the worker, but he escaped without any injuries. The computer broke too due to the tyre blast.

The loud explosion created panic in the area as people struggled to understand what had happened.

No one was injured in the incident.

Earlier this year, eight people were killed after a Rajasthan roadways bus collided with a van in Jaipur's Dudu district following a tyre burst. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Khandelwal, the bus was travelling from Jaipur to Ajmer when the driver lost control after a tyre burst. The bus crashed into a van that was passing by. All those who died were on their way to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh, officials said.