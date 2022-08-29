On CCTV, Man Rescued From Lift In Gurgaon Repeatedly Slaps Liftman, Guard

Gurgaon man seen slapping the security guard

A man in Gurgaon was on Monday seen repeatedly slapping his apartment's security guard and another person right after he was rescued from a lift, showed security footage.

The incident was reported from The Close N society in Gurgaon's Sector 50.

The man, Varun Nath, got stuck in the apartment lift at around 7 am today. Soon after he got out, he went about slapping the apartment's security guard. He then turns to the liftman and slaps him too. Reports say he was stuck in the lift for some 3-4 minutes.

Soon after, the apartment guards got together and raised "Down With Varun Nath" slogans.

A police complaint has been filed against the man.

The incident comes days after a Noida woman was arrested for manhandling, abusing a guard for delay in opening gate.