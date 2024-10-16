Video: Water Tank Falls On Woman. Here's What Happens Next

Reports suggest the incident took place in Surat

A woman had a narrow escape when a rooftop water tank landed squarely on her while she walked down the street casually eating an apple. A video shows the woman miraculously walking away from the accident without injury, leaving the internet stunned.



Reports suggest the incident took place in Surat, Gujarat.

The clip, which has since gone viral, shows the woman, dressed in a saree, casually crossing a street. Oblivious to the danger, she continued walking when an empty black water tank – commonly seen in Indian households – fell from a rooftop and crashed directly onto her. For a moment, it seemed like a tragic accident, but to the disbelief of those watching, the woman's head emerged from the open top of the tank, appearing completely unhurt.



A man who witnessed the shocking event rushed to her side, helping her out of the tank. The video then shows both of them confronting someone on the rooftop, from where the tank fell.



The video has since drawn a flurry of reactions on social media.

???????? Millimeters that mean life



An empty water tank fell on a woman in India,but fortunately she was not injured,because the lady was in the right place at the right time. pic.twitter.com/lZZClgshl1 — Tibo91 (@Tibortibor15) October 15, 2024

A user commented on X, “Not funny but I am laughing.”

Not funny but i am laughing???? — GRC☀️ (@groyc) October 13, 2024

“She is just eating,” another wrote.

She is just eating ???????????? — Swarna Singh✨ (@everylastpetal) October 14, 2024

Someone wrote, “Wow, that's crazy how did she only get minor injuries? I'd be praising God if I were her or a loved one of hers.”

Wow, that's crazy how did she only get minor injuries? I'd be praising God if I were her or a loved one of hers — Vinnie @ The PSP-Podcast (@PSP_Podcast) October 14, 2024

“This lady has some good karma,” a comment read.

Yoo this lady has some good karma. — Joe Zykan (@JoeZykan) October 14, 2024

A user commented, “That's a type of good luck I wanted.”

That's a type of good luck I wanted to ???? — CĦiＲiㄚ???? ???? (@chiriya_speaks) October 14, 2024

Others said it felt straight out of a cartoon and called it a “Looney Tunes scene.”