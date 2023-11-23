On Camera, UP Woman Climbs Mobile Tower Alleging Boyfriend Cheated On Her

The incident took place near Semra Raja Toll Plaza in the Bhitauli police station area.

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district climbed a mobile tower on Thursday, demanding that her boyfriend marry her. The woman, who has not been identified, claims that her boyfriend has cheated on her and is refusing to commit to his promise to wed.

The incident took place near Semra Raja Toll Plaza in the Bhitauli police station area. A crowd of people gathered at the spot as the woman climbed to the top of the tower, mirroring the iconic scene of Dharmendra's drunken ascent in the Bollywood classic 'Sholay'.

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene and were able to safely bring the woman down from the tower. The woman's boyfriend is currently missing but his father has been taken into police custody.

The police are investigating the incident and are trying to track down the woman's boyfriend.