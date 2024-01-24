On Camera, Telangana Cops Drag Protesting Student By Hair

A shocking video of two Telangana policewomen dragging a protesting student by her hair has emerged online and is being widely circulated. The video shows the policemen on a scooty chasing a young woman. She runs for a few steps then falls as the policewoman riding pillion grabs her long hair.

The student reportedly belonged to ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), a student group linked to the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

They were protesting against the state government's recent decision to allocate land belonging to Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) for the construction of the new High Court complex.

"The recent incident involving Telangana police is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable," posted Kavitha, leader of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samith, on X, formerly Twitter..

This… pic.twitter.com/p3DH812ZBS — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) January 24, 2024

"Dragging a peaceful student protester and unleashing abrasive behaviour on the protestor raises serious questions about the need for such aggressive tactics by the police. This arrogant behavior demands an unconditional apology from the Telangana Police," she added.

She has urged the Human Rights Commission "to take swift and strict action against those involved".

"This behavior cannot become a norm and must be condemned by all alike," she wrote, tagging the Commission.

The protests have been on for nearly a week. The students contend that construction of the new building will involve felling a great many trees and demand that an alternate tract of barren land be allotted for the court.

The earmarked area comprises parts of the campus, including butterfly and biodiversity parks and Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Research Station.