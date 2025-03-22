Video - Stuck On Track, A Desperate Dash: Train Hits SUV In Rajasthan

An SUV of a central police force was rammed by a train at a level crossing near Suratgarh Super Thermal Power Plant in Rajasthan.

CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral on social media.

Local reports said there were three personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the SUV. No casualties were reported.

The footage showed the level crossing didn't have boom barriers to stop vehicles before trains approached there.

Seconds before the accident, the SUV was seen taking a turn toward the crossing. Reports said the driver was not aware about the approaching train.

When the vehicle reached the tracks, a CISF man quickly got out of the front left seat and ran.

The train then rammed the SUV before the two other passengers could get out, and dragged it for several metres.

The accident happened during routine patrolling on Friday, reports said.