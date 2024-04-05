On Camera, Samajwadi Candidate's Warning: "If You Don't Vote For Us..."

Shivpal Yadav is currently an MLA from Jaswantnagar in UP's Etawah district

A video featuring Samajwadi Party candidate from Budaun Shivpal Yadav has gone viral on social media in which he can be heard saying, "We will seek everyone's vote. If you vote for us, it is all right. Nahin toh hisaab-kitaab bhi hoga (Otherwise, we will settle the matter later)."

In the video, SP MLA from Sahaswan Brajesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav's son are also on the stage with him.

It is not clear where and when the remarks were made.

MLA Brajesh Yadav clarified on Friday, "The video has been presented after twisting its content. This video is of March 15 when Shivpal Yadav was going towards Gunnaur. He made the statement in the Bilsi assembly constituency of Budaun."

Meanwhile, Budaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said, "We have traced the video and information about this video has been sought by the office of the chief electoral Officer of UP. The contents of the video are being probed. Based on the probe report, action will be taken."

Shivpal Yadav is currently an SP MLA from Jaswantnagar in the state's Etawah district. Budaun will go to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 7.

