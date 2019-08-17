On Camera, Mika Singh Chants 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' At Attari-Wagah Border

The film body has banned singer Mika Singh from the industry for performing at an event in Karachi.

After receiving backlash over his performance in Pakistan, singer Mika Singh uploaded a video on social media in which he is seen chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" at Attari-Wagah border, showcasing his love for the nation.

"Bharat Mata ki Jai! Thank you everyone for such a warm welcome. Happy Independence Day once again and salute to our jawans. They aren't able to celebrate any festival, all to make our lives better. Jai hind," Mika wrote.

The "Dhinka chika" hitmaker performed earlier this month with a 14-member troupe at the pre-wedding ceremony of Adnan Asad's daughter. Asad is a relative of former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf.

At a time when Indo-Pak tensions have escalated, Mika's performance did not go down well in India. The Federation Of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) have banned Mika, whose fill name is Amrik Singh, from any performance, recording, playback singing and acting in India "irrevocably forever".

