On Camera, Men Seen Walking With Sticks At JNU, Clash Between 2 Groups

Scores of men at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi were seen carrying wooden sticks around the campus on Thursday shortly after a clash broke out between two groups, showed videos.

According to reports, students from Tapti Hostel clashed with students from another hostel. A huge fight erupted on campus soon after leaving two injured.

Profanities could be heard in the video.

Students seen carrying sticks on JNU campus

The police are on the spot. However, no complaint has been filed as yet.

"We have not received any formal complaint yet in the matter. The fight was between two students and there is no political group involved. It is a matter of personal dispute between the duo," a senior police official was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

No immediate reaction was available from the university administration.