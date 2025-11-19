On Camera, Masked Men With Sticks, Swords Barge Into Bhopal Cafe

A group of masked men armed with swords, rods and sticks barged into a cafe in Bhopal today in a swift two-minute attack that was captured on CCTV. The video, which went viral soon after the incident, shows more than ten men entering the Magic Spot Cafe in the Misrod area and smashing furniture and glass before fleeing.

A young man and woman sitting inside the cafe managed to escape right when the attackers arrived.

The police said that the preliminary investigation rules out robbery as a motive. "The attackers did not attempt to take anything. They came with the sole intention of vandalising the cafe. The entire act lasted less than two minutes," DCP Zone-2 Vivek Singh told NDTV. Police believe the attack was linked to a personal rivalry.

Cafe owner Saksham Giri has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) naming five individuals, including Yogi, Nikhil and Abhishek, along with several unidentified persons. Police have arrested two of the individuals named in the complaint and detained three more for questioning.

According to police sources, the investigation has revealed that the attack may be connected to an earlier clash between two student groups. On November 16, a dispute broke out in which a man named Yogi was allegedly beaten by Abhishek Rajput and his friends. An FIR regarding that incident had been registered at Katara Hills police station. Abhishek is reportedly a friend of one of the cafe's partners.

"Evidence so far indicates the involvement of rival groups. We are verifying all angles, including the possibility of retaliation," DCP Singh said.

Given the seriousness of the attack, joint teams from Misrod, Baghsewania and Katara Hills police stations have been assigned to the case. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas, mapping possible escape routes and analysing past disputes among the individuals involved.

The attackers had their faces covered, making identification difficult. However, police officials said they have obtained "certain clues" from the footage and statements collected so far.

DCP Vivek Singh said, "Our teams are working on all leads. The rivalry angle is strong, but we are not ruling out any possibility. The investigation is progressing with support from multiple police stations."

Police officials confirmed that three partners of Magic Spot Cafe are also being examined as part of the inquiry, as one of the individuals involved in the previous dispute is known to them.

The case has been registered at Misrod police station, and further investigation is underway.

Authorities are expected to make more arrests as the teams continue to identify suspects from the CCTV footage.