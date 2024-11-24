Video: Fire Erupts During Aarti To Mark Election Victory In Maharashtra

A large quantity of gulal was showered on the gathering from a crane, causing the fire.

Celebrations turned tragic in Maharashtra's Chandgad as victorious Independent candidate Shivaji Patil and women celebrating his Assembly election win were injured in a fire on Saturday night.

While the women were performing 'aarti' at Mahgaon to celebrate Mr Patil's victory, a large quantity of gulal was showered on the gathering from a crane, which fell on the 'aarti' plates and led to a fire.

Along with Mr Patil, a few women sustained burns.

In the counting of votes cast in the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mr Patil emerged victorious in Chandgar, defeating NCP's Rajesh Patil by 24,134 votes. He rebelled against the BJP and contested the polls as an Independent.

The voter turnout in Chandgad this year stood at 74.61 per cent, as opposed to 68.64 per cent in the 2019 Assembly polls. In the last elections, the united NCP's Rajesh Patil had won from the constituency.