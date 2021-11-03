On Camera, Delhi Woman Brutally Thrashes Her Children, Including Toddler

The woman's mother-in-law is seen trying to protect the children

A horrifying video in which a woman is seen brutally beating up her two children, one of them a toddler, has led the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) to ask police to file an FIR against her and ensure the safety of the little ones. The video of the assault was shared with the DCW by the husband of the woman.

The footage shows the woman beating up her 8-year-old as her mother-in-law tries to comfort the child. Howls of pain and horror are heard as the woman hits the child with both hands. The grandmother is seen hugging the child close, but the woman pulls the 8-year-old by hand and rains blows again. She is heard asking, "bolega, bolega?" and the child, sobbing, replies "nahi, nahi".

There is a brief pause in the assault and then the child's two-year-old sibling, apparently scared due to the violence, starts crying. The woman turns to the toddler and slaps the baby hard. She then hits the two-year-old behind the head as the baby falls forward. The mother-in-law is heard rebuking the woman and calling the toddler, which then crawls to her and safety. Both children can be heard sobbing as the footage ends.

The DCW has said that the woman's husband has given them another video in which the woman is seen verbally abusing her mother-in-law. He has also alleged that his wife has, on several occasions, threatened to kill his mother.

The children have told DCW representatives that their mother would often beat them up like this and that their father has never assaulted them or their mother.

The DCW has directed Delhi Police to immediately file an FIR and arrest the woman. The commission will be approaching the child welfare committee for the safety of the siblings and has asked police to submit an action taken report.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has said she is very upset after seeing the footage. "We have taken cognizance of this video. We have asked Delhi Police to take strict action against the woman and ensure a safe environment for the children," she said in a video message. "Just because we are the women's commission doesn't mean we cannot take action against women. We will stand against anybody who does wrong," she added.