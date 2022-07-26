On Camera, Congress Leader's Hair Pulled, He's Beaten By Delhi Police During Protest

One policeman was seen roughly pushing BV Srinivas into a car.

As Congress leaders were detained during a protest in Delhi today, a video showed Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas being manhandled and his hair being pulled by the police.

"They hit me. They pulled my hair," Mr Srinivas screamed. Earlier, he was heard shouting when a policeman dragged him by his hair. One policeman was seen roughly pushing him into a car.

The video was shared by many Congress leaders, who condemned what they called a brutal crackdown on protesters.

#WATCH | Delhi Police personnel seen pulling the hair of National President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, and manhandling him earlier during the party's protest.



(Source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/ODyN1YjERG — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who led the protest, was among scores of party leaders detained and taken to a police station.

They were protesting against Congress president Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case, and also other issues like price rise, GST and unemployment.

Congress leaders had gathered on a prominent road near parliament for their march to the Presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan.

They were detained and bundled into buses by a large contingent of policemen.

Rahul Gandhi sat on the road for some time, surrounded by policemen, before he was detained and forced into a bus with other detained Congress leaders.