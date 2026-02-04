Advertisement
On Camera, Car Driver Tries To Run Over Woman After Argument In Mumbai

The car reversed and then accelerated towards the woman, who had by then come to the front.

Read Time: 1 min
CCTV visuals showed the black car trying to enter the main gate of the complex
  • A car tried to run over a woman in Mumbai's Oshiwara area after an argument
  • CCTV showed the black car reversing and accelerating towards the woman at the gate
  • The woman signalled the car to stop but it attempted to run her over
Mumbai:

A car tried to run over a woman in Mumbai's Oshiwara, allegedly after its driver had an argument with the car's driver.

CCTV visuals showed the black car trying to enter the main gate of the complex. The woman arrived at that moment and signalled it to stop. The car, however, reversed and then accelerated towards the woman, who had by then come to the front.

She managed to save herself somehow.

The car's driver reportedly had an argument with the woman at some point before the incident. Following the argument, the driver, in a fit of rage, attempted to run over the woman and then fled the scene.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation. A search is underway for the black car seen in the CCTV footage and its driver.

