On Camera: Bull Tied To Tractor, Pulled To Death In UP

The disturbing footage captures the horrifying moment the bull dragged to death as the rope around its neck tightens.

Read Time: 1 min
On Camera: Bull Tied To Tractor, Pulled To Death In UP
The incident reportedly took place in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.
Shahjahanpur:

In a shocking case of animal cruelty, a video showing a group of men pulling a bull tied to a tractor to its death is going viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

The disturbing footage captures the horrifying moment the bull is dragged to death as the rope around its neck tightens.

The helpless bull tries to free itself from the ropes tied around its body and even falls on the ground while doing so but eventually collapses and dies on the spot.

The video has triggered outrage on social media, with demands for strict action against those responsible.

Any act of cruelty against animals is a punishable offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act.

With Inputs From Rohit Pandey

