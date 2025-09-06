On Camera, 9-Year-Old Dies After Younger Brother Accidentally Fires Air Gun In Karnataka

A nine-year-old boy died on the spot after being hit by a pellet from an air gun while playing in Karnataka's Sirsi.

The victim, Kariyappa (9), was the son of Basappa Undiyar, who works at a house in the Somanalli village. He was playing with his 7-year-old younger brother at the time of the incident.

According to reports, the children got hold of an air gun that had been kept near a plantation to scare away monkeys. While they were playing, the younger brother accidentally pulled the trigger, and the pellet hit Kariyappa in the chest, resulting in his death on the spot.

CCTV footage related to the incident has been recovered and is being examined by the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Jagadish, DySP Geeta Patil, and CPI Shashikant Verma visited the location and conducted an inquiry.

The body has been sent to Sirsi Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered at the Sirsi Rural Police Station, and further investigation is underway.