On Camera, 32-Year-Old Man Dancing At Wedding Collapses, Dies

A man died of a suspected cardiac arrest at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh

A 32-year-old man suddenly collapsed and died while dancing at a wedding ceremony in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district yesterday night. Reports say the man suffered a cardiac arrest.

Abhay Sachan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, had come to Rewa for the wedding.

A video of the wedding shows Mr Sachan collapsing while dancing with a group, surrounded by a band beating drums.

He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors said he was brought dead.

The family is devastated. They said the wedding ceremony has turned into mourning.