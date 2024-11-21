Amazon Employee Dies On Stage While Handing Over Gift At Friend's Wedding

A man died of a cardiac arrest while attending a wedding in Andhra Pradesh

A wedding in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool got briefly disrupted after a man suffered a cardiac arrest while greeting the bride and the groom.

A video of the incident shows the man handing over a gift to the couple on a stage, surrounded by cheering people, when he started to lose balance.

The young man, Vamsi, works with etailer Amazon in Bengaluru. He had come all the way to Kurnool's Penumada village to attend his friend's wedding.

After giving the gift, as the groom was opening the shiny wrapper, Vamsi starts leaning slowly towards the left. People standing near him caught him from falling.

He was taken to Dhone City Government Hospital, where doctors said he passed away.

Cases of young people dying of cardiac arrest in gyms and other unexpected places appear to be rising, according to medical experts.

Dr Ravi Gupta, Consultant Cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, has cited diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, air pollution, stress, heavy workout, and steroids as factors contributing to increasing cases of young heart attacks.

According to him, Indians are genetically prone to developing heart attacks, and the adoption of the Western lifestyle has further increased the risk.