On Buddha Purnima, PM Modi, President Send Across Greetings

"On Buddha Purnima, greetings to fellow citizens and to the global Buddhist community. Lord Buddha's message of non-violence, love and compassion provides us the strength to work for the welfare of others. May his teachings guide us towards universal fraternity," the president said.
PM Modi said: "The teachings of Lord Buddha are extremely relevant in the 21st century.
Buddha Purnima is traditionally celebrated in majority of East Asia to commemorate the birth of Gautam Buddha, who later became the founder of Buddhism.