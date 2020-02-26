On Bihar NPR Resolution, A Thank You From Prashant Kishor To Nitish Kumar

Prashant Kishor tweeted a "thank you" today to his former boss Nitish Kumar.

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishore today thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for keeping his promise on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), a day after a unanimous state assembly resolution urged the centre to make changes to the NPR and scrap plans for NRC.

In his tweet, the 43-year-old leader, who was expelled by Nitish Kumar from the Janata Dal United last month after an acrimonious war of words, however, also spoke of "larger issues concerning interest of Bihar".

"I thank Nitish Kumar for keeping his word on NRC, NPR," he wrote in Hindi.

#NPR_NRC पर अपनी बात पर बने रहने के लिए @NitishKumar ज़ी धन्यवाद।



But beyond this there are larger issues concerning interest of Bihar and the social harmony around us. We can only hope that you would stay true to your inner conscious and stand up on both these counts as well. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) February 26, 2020

On Tuesday, during a fiery debate on the controversial citizenship law CAA, NRC and NPR, Nitish Kumar, the BJP's Bihar ally, said his government had written to the centre asking for "additional clauses" in NPR forms to be dropped and the version used in 2010 to be restored.

An unusual collaboration between Nitish Kumar and the Tejashwi Yadav-led opposition saw a unanimous Bihar assembly resolution.

Replying to the debate in the Bihar assembly initiated by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar said there should be "no confusion" regarding how the NPR exercise would be carried out in the state and asserted that nobody would be asked to furnish information like their parents' birthplace. Mr Kumar, who faces an election in Bihar later this year, reiterated that there would be no NRC in Bihar.

Critics of the CAA fear that along with the NRC, the law will become a tool against undocumented Muslims.

Mr Kishor's latest tweet comes a week after the ace-election planner ruled out forming any political party or joining one ahead of the Bihar assembly polls. "I have no intention of joining another political party or coalition... my sole focus is that in the next 100 days I will launch this program 'Baat Bihar Ki', involving all those people who believe in the vision of Bihar to be among the top 10 states in India," Prashant Kishor said, pledging to connect with 1,000 people across the state.

On his expulsion from the JDU, he had said: "Nitish Kumar saw me as a son and I always saw him as a father. It is Nitish Kumar's prerogative to take me into the party or expel me, I will always respect him."

