On Bihar Man Beheading, Sushil Kumar Modi Countered By His Own

Union minister Giriraj Singh accused local police of misleading the state government on the beheading PATNA: An attempt by the Darbhanga administration to link the beheading of a 60-year-old man to a property dispute is incorrect, Nityanand Rai, the Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai said on Saturday, contradicting the claims of the local police and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.



"The dispute that escalated (and led to the murder) had started due to this chowk being named Modi Chowk," Mr Rai told reporters after visiting Darbhanga, 150 km north of Bihar capital Patna, on Saturday.



The state BJP chief said to link the property dispute with this incident "and the attempt to cover up this case by the district magistrate and SP (district police chief) is not in accordance with the law," he said.



Ramchandra Yadav, 60, was beheaded by a group of around 50 men, who attacked his family and killed him when he tried to intervene. His son Tej Narayan had linked the attack to a board they had put up, renaming one of the main intersections after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had claimed members of the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal workers were involved.



Local BJP workers had held a protest against the killing but police officers had tried to play down the sensational attack.



Sushil Kumar Modi, the Deputy Chief Minister, made the same point.



In a tweet late last night, the senior Bihar BJP leader said it was "totally false" that the murder "was due to naming Modi Chowk".



"It was a case of land dispute. The board was put long back, murder has nothing to do with board," he tweeted on Friday night.



Nityanand Rai did not refer to the tweet but only statements attributed to district police officers.



He said it was possible that there had been a pending land dispute between the two sides.



"But that case has nothing to do with this attack... That is an older issue," he said, promising to help the family get justice.



