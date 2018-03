A 70-year-old man has been beheaded in Bihar's Darbhanga district, allegedly after he named a town square "Narendra Modi chowk".The man was attacked by about 40-50 men with hockey sticks and swords, who came on motorcycles, his son said. "My father went to them to explain the situation, but was beheaded, they also tried to kill my brother," his son said.More details are awaited.