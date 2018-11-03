On Battle Of Budgam Day, A Tribute To First Param Vir Chakra Awardee

Major Somnath Sharma was a part of the Fourth Batallion of the Kumaon Regiment.

The Indian Army on Saturday paid tribute to Major Somnath Sharma, the first recipient of the highest gallantry award Param Vir Chakra, on the 72nd "Battle of Budgam Day".

Major Sharma was a part of the Fourth Batallion of the Kumaon Regiment and was posted in Budgam immediately after independence in 1947. He laid down his life while evicting Pakistani infiltrators and raiders from Jammu and Kashmir.

His company was under fire and was outnumbered by a ratio of seven to one. Before losing his life in a motor shell explosion on a pile of ammunition near him, the Major transmitted a message to the headquarters informing that the infiltrators were only 50 yards away.

BS Raju, General Officer Commanding of Victor Force and senior officers were present at the commemoration event.

"Major Sharma was a brave officer. Due to his bravery and heroism along with his troops, the Indian Army was able to save the Srinagar Airport and the entire Jammu and Kashmir from the Pakistani infiltrators," BS Raju recalled.