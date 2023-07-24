'Flying With A Hero': IndiGo Crew's Gesture For 'Param Vir Chakra' Awardee Wins Internet

Captain Edsel welcomed Mr Kumar onboard

IndiGo airline recently hosted Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar on of its flights on Sunday. The war hero was flying in a Pune-bound flight and he was felicitated by the aircraft crew before take-off.

Indigo shared a video of it on its Twitter handle. In the video, Captain Edsel could be seen giving the flight the details and later welcomed Mr Kumar onboard and shared how he has fought a battle on the borders. The airline crew presented a small token to Mr Kumar.

The captain announced, "Today, we have a very special person with us...we have Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a recipient of the Param Vir Chakra."

"Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee," IndiGo wrote in the caption.

See the video here:

Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee! #goIndiGo#IndiaByIndiGopic.twitter.com/CZsqlHxRj6 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 23, 2023

Since being posted, the video has amassed over 2 lakh views on Twitter. Commenting on the post, a user commented, "Appreciate the gesture by @IndiGo6E"

Another user wrote, "Appreciate the gesture. Thank you. And shat shat naman to the braveheart PVC awardee Subedar Major Sanay Kumar for his bravery and valour in the face of the enemy. Sir, it is thanks to you and your ilk that we are living the life that we are. Proud of the Indian Armed Forces."

"Absolutely love that at least somewhere we are able to show public appreciation for men in service. Hope this builds further," the third user commented.

"It's really a great initiative by Indigo. Our soldiers are our real heroes, who served in adverse circumstances... We are safe due to them... A big salute to them @adgpi @rajnathsingh @IndiGo6E @JM_Scindia it must be followed in all flights of all comp originated from India," the fourth user wrote.

"Excellent gesture by IndiGo!! It must have been a proud moment for the entire crew of IndiGo to honour the brave soldier. Hats off," the fifth user wrote.