The government will not accept people swindling public funds and will continue to come down strongly on instances of financial irregularities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, his first comments on the Rs 11,400 crores Punjab National Bank fraud that erupted last week."I also want to appeal to those entrusted with the job of framing rules and policies and maintaining ethics to do their job diligently and with dedication," PM Modi said. This was particularly the case, for those entrusted with the responsibility of supervision and monitoring, he said, remarks that are seen as a message to the banking regulator Reserve Bank of India and the top bank management.