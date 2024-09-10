On Accident Involving Maharashtra BJP Chief Son's Audi, Devendra Fadnavis Says...

The way the Opposition is targeting Chandrashekhar Bawankule is inappropriate, he said (File)

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said it was not right to target state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule over an accident involving his son's car.

The driver of the Audi car of Sanket Bawankule, the state BJP chief's son, was arrested on Monday night after it hit several vehicles in Nagpur city. Sanket was in the car when the accident took place, as per the police.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr Fadnavis, who heads the home department, said, "Police are conducting probe and an FIR has been registered. The facts of this case have surfaced already.

"However, the way the Opposition is targeting (Chandrashekhar) Bawankule is inappropriate," he added.

Elsewhere, BJP leader Raosaheb Danve said that the "culprit" in the incident will face action.

"Whoever is the culprit in this case, he will face action and punishment as per law. It is true that the car involved in the Nagpur accident is (registered) in the name of Sanket Bawankule and he was in that car. Let the law take its own course," said the former Union minister.

